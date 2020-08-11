Mary Helen ErlingerAppleton - Age 93, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Heritage. She was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on October 31,1926, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Boehm) Ballhausen.She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Beth (Stephen) Kelly, and Jeremy and Kyle of Sherwood; Barb (Dane) Trodahl and Nick and Benn of Wonewoc, Wisconsin; and Brad Erlinger of Appleton. Further survived by her sister-in-law Doris Ballhausen of Swansea, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Kirk Erlinger, and her brother, George (Bill) Ballhausen.A private memorial service for immediate family will be held.The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at The Heritage and ThedaCare Hospice for their kindness during our mother's final days. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.