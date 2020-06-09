Mary J. Gilbert
Neenah - Mary J. Gilbert, age 69, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at ThedaCare in Neenah. She was born on June 9, 1950 to the late Richard and Helen (Trader) Lettau. Mary married Edward Gilbert on July 9, 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma. Mary was a cook in the food service industry at many establishments in the area throughout her life.
Mary is survived by her two sons: Kevin (Jean), Jeff (Mary); grandchildren: Makielyn, Kimbreyan; great grandchildren: Edward and Arlo Gilbert-Ortiz; sister, Lynn (Mark) Johnson; brothers: Tim (Diane), Bill (Heddy), Greg; brother-in-law, Vick (Doris) Last Name; and best friend, Alice Maki. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Neenah - Mary J. Gilbert, age 69, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at ThedaCare in Neenah. She was born on June 9, 1950 to the late Richard and Helen (Trader) Lettau. Mary married Edward Gilbert on July 9, 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma. Mary was a cook in the food service industry at many establishments in the area throughout her life.
Mary is survived by her two sons: Kevin (Jean), Jeff (Mary); grandchildren: Makielyn, Kimbreyan; great grandchildren: Edward and Arlo Gilbert-Ortiz; sister, Lynn (Mark) Johnson; brothers: Tim (Diane), Bill (Heddy), Greg; brother-in-law, Vick (Doris) Last Name; and best friend, Alice Maki. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.