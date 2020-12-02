Mary J. Gruentzel
New London - Mary J. Gruentzel, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Casa De Oakes, Reedsburg WI. Mary was born on February 17, 1940 in Merrill, Wisconsin, daughter of Frank and Emma (Robl) Geeraerts. Mary graduated from Shawano High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Louis H. Schmandt on November 29, 1958 at St. Rose Church in Clintonville, WI by Reverend John J. Murphy. Louis died at the young age of 45 in 1982. On April 28, 1984 Mary was united in marriage to Simon A. Gruentzel at Most Precious Blood Church in New London, WI by Father William M. Kuhr. Mary was a woman of unwavering faith. Her greatest happiness came from time spent with family to whom she was fiercely devoted and those dearest friends she held most closely. Mary also built many treasured memories and adventures in the 20 plus years she wintered in Arizona, building a family of loved friends including a dear 'sister' Alice Livernois, who remained devoted to Mary providing help and care especially in the last years she was able to go to Arizona. Mary was known for her wit, kindness, loving heart, and gentle spirit.
Mary is survived by her children, Cheryl Kloehn, Cindy (Kevin) Weber and Mark (Robert Fortney) Schmandt; a sister, Donna Buczek; her grandchildren, Dean Ebben, (Stacey) Steve (Trista) Ebben, Justin (Erin) Weber, Blake (Emily) Weber, Adam Weber, and Kaylin (Keith McCarthy) Weber. Mary has 7 great-grandchildren, Finley, Charley, Nolan, Fletcher, Jaiven, Everly and Lillian.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Louis H Schmandt; her second husband, Simon A. Gruentzel; her parents, Frank and Emma; a sister, Rosalie; two half-brothers, Larry King and Raymond King Jr. and a son, James Schmandt.
The family would like to give special thanks to Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg where Mary lived from August 2019 until her passing. Becky Knull and her staff treated her with dignity, love and made her part of their family. She was very happy there and they were devoted to her well-being and care to the end.
A private service for Mary will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and father of her children, Louis Schmandt at Most Precious Blood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org/donate
.