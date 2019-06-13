|
Mary J Koester
Neenah - Mary Joyce Koester, age 90, of Neenah, passed away on June 11, 2019 at her home. Mary was born on March 12, 1929 in Menasha to Ignatius and Clara (Dryer) Jakubek. She was a graduate of Menasha High School. On May 13, 1950 she married Junior John Koester at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2013. She was a proud homemaker who raised her children and built a home for her family. She enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers.
She will be sadly missed by: children, John (Alice) Koester, Ann Wied, Mark (Barbara) Koester, Sue Smith, and Alan (Kim) Koester; grandchildren, Carrie (Gerry) Breit, Cory (Nikki) Koester, Adam Wied, Scott (Shauna) Wied, Keith (Buffy) Wied, Kaycie Wied, Rebecca (John) Groff, Gina Koester, Dan (Sara) Koester, Erin (special friend Cory Terrell) Koester, Amanda Smith, Nicole Willes, Kurt (special friend Tami) Smith, Laura (Tim) Stuebs, Ryan Koester, and Mikayla Koester, 25 great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Junior, as well as her siblings and many other family.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary on Friday June 14, 2019 (TODAY) at 11:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Menasha, 516 De Pere Street with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00am to 11:30am. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Menasha. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Island Shores for the wonderful care given to Mom. Also, thank you to ThedaCare at Home Visiting Nurses and Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 13 to June 14, 2019