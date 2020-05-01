|
Mary J. Olson
Elkhart Lake - Mary Joan Olson, age 74, of rural Elkhart Lake, passed away of ovarian cancer on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Mary was born in Little Chute, Wisconsin on August 14, 1945, the daughter of the late Arnold and Hattie (Van Lankvelt) Van Vonderen. Mary attended St. John's Grade School and High School, graduating in 1963.
On September 2, 1967, she married the love of her life, Kent Olson, at St. John Catholic Church in Little Chute. The couple moved to Plymouth following their marriage where they lived for four years before settling in rural Elkhart Lake.
Mary worked at H.C. Prange Co. in Appleton and transferred to Sheboygan after they moved. After taking time off to raise her family, she worked for more than 20 years as the head baker at Bonde's Quik Mart in Cleveland. For many years she also made cakes for weddings, birthdays, and many other occasions. She had many adventures delivering her cakes throughout the area. Mary also worked part-time at Millhome Nursery and Greenhouse.
She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, and also helped every year with Lenten fish fries.
Mary was a genuine people person who was always very involved with others and volunteered her time and talents in many different capacities. She was a 4-H Leader with the Franklin Cadets 4-H Club and was an assistant 4-H Food Stand manager at the Sheboygan County Fair. She made her famous chocolate chip cookies for the Howards Grove FFA Alumni Auction and she was so proud to have raised more than $10,000 over the years for that event.
She enjoyed playing UNO with her card club and enjoyed going several times a week to Curves.
Mary had a passion for flower gardening and quilting. She knew the names of the hundreds of flowers in her garden and was particularly proud of her hosta gardens and her hibiscus plants. She was always working on a quilting project for someone. She loved to make quilts as gifts for others. Her interests led her to joining the Franklin H.C.E in 1984 where she received a 35-year member award in 2019; Sheboygan County Quilt Guild, Lake Shore Garden Club in 2012, and Kiel Riverside Quilt Guild. Her sewing projects and plants won numerous merit awards at the Sheboygan County Fair and was very proud of them. She also loved baking and trying new recipes.
Mary had a genuine love of others; she radiated love for her family and friends. Spending time with her family and creating memories and traditions were very important to her. Her beloved grandchildren were always extra special to her. She said because she grew up without grandparents she wanted to be the best grandma a kid could have. And she was.
Survivors include: Husband: Kent; Children: Amy (Wayne Jr. "J.R.") Schuette and Bryan (Rebecca Hoyt) Olson, both of Cleveland; Grandchildren: Calvin, Anja, and Caroline Olson; Brother: David (Doris) Van Vonderen of Darboy, Wisconsin; Sister-in-law: Sally (Bill) Kretchmer of Cleveland. She is also survived by nieces and a nephew, other relatives and many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law: Floyd and Lucille (Davidson) Olson, and nephew: Mike Kretchmer.
Private family memorial services are being held with Fr. Dennis Van Beek officiating. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Special thanks to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the comfort and support given to Mary and the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 1 to May 3, 2020