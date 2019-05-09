|
|
Mary J. (Pennings) Roberts
Kaukauna - Mary Jane (Pennings) Roberts, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7th at the age of 85. She was born in Little Chute on February 5th, 1934 to the late Wilbert and Dorothy (Hoks) Pennings. Mary was married to Daniel Anthony Roberts for 22 years.They raised 4 children, Kim, Kurt, Mike and Kerry.
Mary earned her teaching degree at OCTC. She taught at several Catholic schools. Mary returned to Wisconsin and proudly served as principal at the Catholic school in Oconto.
Christmas was her favorite holiday. She had an enormous ceramic village and would ambush any family member she could to help set it up.
Mary considered her 9 grandchildren and 6 (soon to be 7) great grandchildren her little treasures.
Mary was a devout practicing Catholic. She relished singing in the church choir and considered all of the choir members her dearest friends.
She was blessed with a devoted friend Sue who helped her get to appointments and was truly a trusted friend in faith. Sue was a loyal friend to the end and is part of our family today.
Mary had a green thumb and could identify just about every flower and plant including its Latin name. She filled her home with potted plants and her beautiful flower gardens were a true labor of love. In her neighborhood she was known as "The Plant Lady."
She is survived by her 4 children: Kim (Rick) Franzke, Kurt (Andrea) Roberts, Mike (Deb) Roberts, Kerry (Greg) Manson; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren plus one on the way; 4 brothers: David (Kay) Pennings, Lee (Julie) Pennings, Fred (Joanie) Pennings,and Mark (Ellyn) Pennings; 3 sisters: Barbara Werkheiser, Sandie (Tim) Roovers, and Pat (Steve) Bevers; a very special godson: David Brown; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; former husband: Daniel; and sisters Anne and Lynn..
Funeral liturgy for Mary will be at 11:00 am, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, St. Mary Site, 119 W. Seventh St., Kaukauna, with Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery, Little Chute.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton as well as the staff at Manor Care, Appleton for their passionate care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 9 to May 12, 2019