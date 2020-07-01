Mary J. Rolf
Menasha - Mary (Marilyn) J. Rolf, age 80, passed away on July 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was born on February 25, 1940, daughter of the late William and Hilda Haufe.
On October 13, 1956, she married the love of her life, Luke J. Rolf at St. Margaret Mary's Church, Neenah, WI. Mary grew up in Neenah, WI, and was one of eight children. Mary was a stay at home mom most of her life raising three children teaching them the appreciation for nature and beauty they share today.
Mary knew most, if not all, every bird in existence in the State of Wisconsin. If she saw a bird she didn't know the "Bird Bible - Birds of Wisconsin Field Guide" would come out and she wouldn't be happy until she knew what bird was in her back yard; it was like having her own private aviary though the windows. She would spend many hours sitting at the Neenah Lighthouse, Jefferson Park, or Heckrodt Wetland Preserve enjoying nature in all its glory, from the smallest spider to the beautiful birds that she would watch for hours and smile. Mary is survived by her children; daughter, Melody (Joey) Dallman; daughter, Rena LaRoux; son, Bill (Sue) Rolf; six grandchildren: Ashley (Adam) Fisk, Benjamin (Jackie) Dallman, Rachel Fletcher, Vincent (Leigha) LaRoux, Luke Rolf, Henry Rolf; three great grandchildren: Harvey Fletcher, Oliver and Evelyn Fisk; four sisters; Elaine Redlin, Joyce (Woody) Burden; Jo (Joan) Brazee and Janice VanDensen. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Luke of 62 years, her parents, three brothers; Glen Haufe, Gene Haufe, Sonny Haufe, and granddaughter, Avalon Rolf.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Neenah Animal Shelter or Heckrodt Wetland Reserve, Menasha. These two places held a special place in her heart.
Mary's children would like to thank mom's amazing neighbors for all the help, support and friendship. You are truly what the word "neighbor" really means. The family would like to extend a special thank you Dr. Cynthia Geocaris for her thoughtfulness, and understanding.
Our sincere appreciation to Oak Park Staff, Mary B., Judy, and Trina from Hospice, for the care and warmth shown to mom over the past six months.
Per Mary's request there will be no funeral services.
