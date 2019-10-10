|
Berlin - Mary J. Spoehr, age 92, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, at Patriot Place in Berlin, where she had resided for the past seven years. Mary was born on September 10, 1927, in Appleton. She was the first of five children born to Raymond and Lula Prochnow Oberstadt. Mary attended schools in New London, graduating from Washington School in 1945. Mary went on to college in Oshkosh and became a teacher as a young woman. Mary taught school in Appleton, Madison, Auroraville and Berlin.
She married the love of her life, Milton Spoehr, on June 14, 1952, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. Milton and Mary made their home in Berlin shortly thereafter and were blessed with three children.
Mary was a very talented floral designer and was a nationally accredited flower show judge. She also was a member and past President of the Grow 'Em and Show 'Em Garden Club in Berlin. The garden club undertook many projects to beautify the city, including planting gardens in city parks, planting flower boxes on the Main Street bridge and decorating the light posts on Main Street. Mary also had elaborate gardens at her homes throughout her active years.
Most of all, Mary loved her family and family gatherings. She attended many horse shows, band concerts and music recitals for her children. Then as her grandchildren grew older, she would watch them participate in swim meets, track meets, soccer games and other sporting events.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Steven) Smits, Lisa (John) Tatgenhorst and Paul (Linda) Spoehr; six grandchildren, Haley (Wade) Kaufman, Alyse Paulsen, Siri Smits, Laura Tatgenhorst, Alex Spoehr and Derek Spoehr; and four great-grandchildren; Case Kaufman, Noah Kaufman, Bronson Paulsen and Brooks Paulsen; two sisters, Viona Heuer and Pat (Les) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Milton, on January 31,2015; parents; two brothers, Gilbert Oberstadt and Raymond Oberstadt, Jr.; brother-in-law, Dallas Heuer; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Oberstadt.
Funeral services for Mary will be held on Thursday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace English Lutheran Church, 384 Oak Street, Berlin, Rev. Ted Johanson officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, October 16, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin and on Thursday at the church one hour prior to the services. The family would like to thank the staff at Patriot Place for the great care they provided for Mary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019