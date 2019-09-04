Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton, WI
Mary J. Sturm


1929 - 2019
Mary J. Sturm Obituary
Mary J. Sturm

Neenah - Mary J. Sturm, age 90, formerly of Neenah, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Gardens of Fountain Way Assisted Living, Menasha. Mary was born on January 11, 1929 in Neenah, daughter of the late Felix and Irene (Blohm) Pozolinski. She married F. Glenn Sturm on August 13, 1955. Glenn preceded her in death on September 13, 1999.

Mary was a wonderful mother, grandma and great-grandma. She loved spending time with her family and hosting holiday gatherings. Mary and Glenn enjoyed long summer days at Little Silver Lake and taking the grandchildren to the beach. She volunteered with many activities at church and was a long-time active member of the Menasha Elks. Mary loved to garden and bake. She was famous for her delicious apple pies.

She is survived by her children: Lynn Penney, Carla (Dave) Kierstead, Sandy (Tim) Ake, and David (Danette) Sturm; her grandchildren: Amy (fiancé' Sam), Kevin, Matt (Angie), Michelle, Stephanie (Joe), Sarah (fiancé' Dave), Miranda (fiancé Evan) Gabrielle, and Kassidy. Mary is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Bobby, Charlie, Gavin, Grayson, Gavin, Sullivan, Brody and Mila; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward and Bernard Pozolinski.

The funeral mass for Mary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St., Appleton. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the outstanding staff of Gardens of Fountain Way Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice, especially Crystal, for their compassion and care for Mary.

She will be sorely missed: sugar cookies to flea markets, campfire to holiday cards. Many family and friends remember how genuinely loving and special Mary was to them. We are blessed to have known and loved her, and know she is happily residing with her soul mate, Glenn, in heaven. -Your Loving Family

For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019
