Mary Jane Appleton
Neenah - Mary Jane Appleton, age 86, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, at the Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.
The Funeral Liturgy for Mary Jane will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at ST. GABRIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Father Bob Kollath officiating and Monsignor John Schuh concelebrating. A time of visitation will take place at church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. The interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Kaukauna. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 30, 2019