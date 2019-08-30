Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
ST. GABRIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
900 Geiger St.
Neenah, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. GABRIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
900 Geiger St.
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Appleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Appleton Obituary
Mary Jane Appleton

Neenah - Mary Jane Appleton, age 86, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, at the Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

The Funeral Liturgy for Mary Jane will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at ST. GABRIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Father Bob Kollath officiating and Monsignor John Schuh concelebrating. A time of visitation will take place at church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. The interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Kaukauna. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Please see the Sunday edition of the Post Crescent for full obituary.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent