Mary Jane Baehman
Mary Jane Baehman

Weyauwega - Mary Jane Baehman, age 91, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Waupaca WI. On May 27, 1950 she married the milk man Eugene Baehman. She and Eugene raised their family in Weyauwega WI. Mary retired from Dairyland Animal Health in 1997 after 30 years. In her younger years, Mary enjoyed yelling at the TV during packer games and All-Star Wrestling. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega

Mary is survived by her daughter Lola (Don) Fuhs, Weyauwega; son Ron (Cindy) Baehman, Oshkosh; daughter-in-law Barb Baehman, Waupaca; sister Donna (Marlin) Haase; brothers-in-law LeVan Toepke, Roger Schuh; grandchildren Jacci (Tom) Teumer, Jason Baehman, Jessi (Timm) Rochon, DeAnna (Aaron) Klemp, Amber Baehman, Scott (Tabitha) Emenecker; great-grandchildren BreAnna Melter (Brennan), Micah Melter, Ethan Emenecker, Jack Emenecker, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Eugene Baehman; son Jerry Baehman, and other siblings, nieces and nephews.

The Christian Funeral for Mary Jane will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Mary Jane will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Because of current conditions, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The family would like to thank ThedaCare Hospice for all the help and support over the last several months.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
NOV
3
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
