Mary Jane Clark
Fox Crossing, Wisconsin - Mary Jane Clark 83, of Fox Crossing passed away Saturday, March 16 after her husband, her children, and her grandchildren bid farewell. She survived cancer but eventually succumbed to the effects of the treatment.
She was born the fourth child of Lawrence "Lang" and Hazel (Otloe) Bolton in Pana, Illinois, where she lived until she graduated from Passavant Hospital School of Nursing in Jacksonville, Illinois. She eventually made her way to the Fox River Valley where she has lived since 1968.
Mary Jane deeply loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Fine Arts of Appleton, gardening and photography. She and her husband, Roger, published three books on Fairburn Agates. She was the primary photographer of the illustrations in each of those books. Mary Jane and Roger spent a great deal of time in South Dakota gathering fairburn agates and garnering a great deal of like-minded friends.
What a fighter she was! Over six years ago after receiving her diagnosis of tonsil cancer, the family was told that she had months to live. She and her husband, Roger, decided otherwise. They created a plan with the doctors of the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison.
Her battle with cancer was not easy, but she fought with dignity and grace. Against the odds, she not only survived her diagnosis, she lived! The family gained something priceless -Time! Time to talk, time to laugh, time to travel, and time to love. Time to meet new grandchildren and great-grandchildren, time for new adventures. With her beloved husband, Roger, by her side, Mary Jane and family walked together in Death Valley National Park; stood on the shores of the gulf coast on Sanibel Island witnessing together breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.
The physical Mary Jane left Saturday. It is hard not to mourn, hard not to sob, but once the initial pain subsides, the joy of her existence will stand tall. Mary Jane is still with us. We'll hear her voice in the water, we'll see her face in the wind and sky, we'll feel her love in the warmth of the sun, we'll feel her hugs, always.
Mary Jane will be greatly missed by her husband, Roger Clark; children: Terrell (Dennis) Bonnell, Waupaca; Renee (Scott) Geiger, Neenah; Deedric Bauer, Madison; Kurt (Amy Dedow) Bauer, Wauwatosa; Eric (Michelle) Bauer, Neenah; Juli Clark, Neenah; Trisha (Mark) Gollinger, Ringle; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters: Janice Ellis, Harriet Gillespie, both of Fox Crossing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Hazel (Otloe) Bolton; daughter, Denice Bauer; great grandson, Carter Bonnell; brother, Charles Bolton; parents-in-law, Verle and Dorothy (Hanson) Clark.
A special thanks to Doctors Turk and Winkle, Lou from hospice, as well as the wonderful nursing staff at Appleton Medical Center, 8th floor who gave our mother the most warm and compassionate care at the end of her life.
No public service is scheduled. Mary Jane was a strong believer in giving people a hand up which was evident through her volunteer work at the Clothes Closet (Appleton). She benefited from treatment at the UW Carbone Cancer Center specifically Dr. Toby Campbell. (Madison). In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mary Jane's name to either of these great organizations.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 20, 2019