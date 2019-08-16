Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Leintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Leintz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Leintz Obituary
Mary Jane Leintz

Menasha - Mary Jane Leintz, Menasha, passed away at the age of 77. She fought a long battle with kidney disease. She was born August 24, 1941 to Howard and Dorothy Anderson. She married the love of her life, Alvin, on April 30, 1960.

She was a devoted wife and mother. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her family. Mary Jane, "MJ", is survived by her loving husband Alvin, her children James Leintz (Diana Fritz), Kathryn Leintz, and Kelly Franzen (Toby), her granddaughter Melissa Sabra (Nader), great-grandchildren Sami, Zain and Laila Sabra, sister Carol West (Norb) and brother Roger Anderson (Judy). She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Howard and Dorothy Anderson, Alvin's parents Matthias and Margaret Leintz and a brother-in-law, Alois Leintz.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held August 21, Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at Appleton Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N. Richmond Street, Appleton.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center and the staff at The Bridges.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent