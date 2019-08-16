|
|
Mary Jane Leintz
Menasha - Mary Jane Leintz, Menasha, passed away at the age of 77. She fought a long battle with kidney disease. She was born August 24, 1941 to Howard and Dorothy Anderson. She married the love of her life, Alvin, on April 30, 1960.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her family. Mary Jane, "MJ", is survived by her loving husband Alvin, her children James Leintz (Diana Fritz), Kathryn Leintz, and Kelly Franzen (Toby), her granddaughter Melissa Sabra (Nader), great-grandchildren Sami, Zain and Laila Sabra, sister Carol West (Norb) and brother Roger Anderson (Judy). She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Howard and Dorothy Anderson, Alvin's parents Matthias and Margaret Leintz and a brother-in-law, Alois Leintz.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held August 21, Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at Appleton Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N. Richmond Street, Appleton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center and the staff at The Bridges.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019