Mary Jane Marks
Menasha - Mary Jane Marks, age 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born April 26, 1930 in Menasha, daughter of the late Ben and Clara (Wisnefski) Trader.
Mary Jane "Janie" married Ben "Benny" Marks Jr. on September 27, 1949. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before he passed away on July 12, 2001.
Mary Jane was a homemaker and housekeeper while raising her ten children. She looked forward to family holidays, watching the Packers and Brewers. Janie also loved Polka and Country music, eating Polish food and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Linda (Jerry) Maas, Jim (Peggy) Marks, Gary Marks, Dennis (Shelley) Marks, Randy (Diane) Marks, Vickie (Dan) Thomack, Lori (Brian) Fritz, Jodi (Curt) Noffke, Scott (Shaney) Marks, and son-in-law Joel Genett; her grandchildren: Lisa (Jamie) Geise, Jerri Lynn (Frank) Pivonka, Rochelle (Nick) McCarthy, Theresa (Arron) Heirshberg, Jamie (Bill) Eskridge, Abby (Neil) Omerod, Gretchen (Nick) McMurry, Heather Marks, Stacy Ayala, Randy Jr. (Lina), Amy (Mike) Guerrini, Chad (Jacci) Thomack, Tina (Andy) Lukasavage, Chelsea Fritz, Alex and Austin Genett, Rachael (Adam) Cochart, Jeremiah (Shana) Noffke, Nick (Courtney) Marks, Tanner Marks. She is further survived by 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Rita Trader; and special friends: Bev and Lydia.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband Ben, daughter, Brenda Genett; grandson, Christopher Marks; father and mother-in-law: Ben (Natalie) Marks; brothers and sisters-in-law: Herb (Ardell) Trader, Elaine (Dick) Tuttle, George Trader, Anita Marks, Ken (Betty) Marks, Virgie (Charlie) Kopelke, and Jane (Norm) Schabow.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 11:30 AM until the hour of service. A private family Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Appleton.
The family would like to thank Oakridge Gardens Nursing Home Staff, Heartland Hospice, and Century Oaks Assisted Living, especially Paul and Jolene Moran, Andre', Shannon, Liz, Amanda, Sam, Rhiannon, Lucy, Nicole, Karen, Michael, Becca, and Shelly for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 19 to July 21, 2019