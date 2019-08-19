|
Mary Jane McGlin
Appleton - Mary Jane (Everts) McGlin, age 94, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Brewster Village, surrounded by her family. She was born in Appleton on March 16, 1925 to the late Harry and Louise (Kirsch) Everts. Mary Jane lived in Appleton all her life and graduated from Appleton High School in 1943. She met her husband, Robert McGlin, at the Cinderella Ballroom. They married on December 28, 1946 at St. Therese Parish and had 41 years together until his death on December 2, 1987. Mary Jane loved to go to the casino, play bingo, bowl and tend to her African Violets. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family. In 1988, she met Richard W. Brown, her wonderful companion for 18 years, until his death in 2007.
Mary Jane is survived by her children: Pat (Mariella) McGlin, Florida; Kevin (Debbie) McGlin, Hortonville; Jeff (Judy) McGlin, Forest Junction; and Debbie (Jim) Reschke, Hortonville; daughter-in-law, Cindy McGlin, Menasha; grandchildren: Matt and Amy Heartl, Denise (Windal) Allen, Josh (Lorinda) Schnoor, Phillip McGlin, Joe Vitalis, Teri (Keith) Kirschner, Bill Ludin, Jon (Amy), Jenna, and Jackie McGlin, and Bob (fiance Emma VanEnkevort) and Tyler (fiance Allyssa Novak) Reschke; great grandchildren: Olivia, Hailey, Ashlee, Kaden, Lydia, Xain, Talon, Alexis, and Noelle; sister-in-law, Verna McGlin; extended family: Connie (Chuck) Farrey, Sue (Keith) Heling, Cathy and Jim Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; longtime companion, Richard W. Brown; children: Pam and Mike McGlin; and grandson, Luke Vitalis.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at ST. THERESE PARISH (213 E. Wisconsin Ave. Appleton) beginning at 8:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. The Rev. Ryan Starks will officiate. Committal Highland Memorial Park. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Brewster Village and St. Elizabeth Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019