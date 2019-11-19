|
|
Mary Jane Patterson
Neenah - Mary Jane Patterson, age 80 of Neenah, passed away after a brief illness early Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1939 to Charles and Mildred (Staffeld) Hansen and on September 10, 1960, she married James R. Patterson. She attended secretarial school and then worked as a receptionist for Valley Supply in Neenah until she and James had their first child in 1962. She was also a dedicated caregiver to her mother, Mildred and her grandmother, Olga Hansen.
Mary was a devoted and beloved wife, and a gift of mother to her three children. She was caring, patient and understanding, and was a friend to all. Her wonderful, charming personality will be missed, as will her wit and grace.
She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and took pride in her beautiful flower garden, especially her rose bushes.
Mary will be missed by her children: Pamela (Peter) Patterson Buck, Berlin; Scott (Barbara) Patterson, Berlin; and Timothy (Jenny) Patterson and their children, Kristin and Mason, Winneconne. She is further survived by her brothers: Rev. Neil (Barbara) Hansen, Belle Vista, AR and Charles (Betsy) Hansen, Neenah; as well as by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents and by her husband, James R.
A funeral service for Mary will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1390 Breezewood Ln., Neenah, with Rev. Richard Frost officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Mary will join Jim at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff and nurses of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, especially Ashely and Sarah on the 5th floor, and Dr. Dharmaratne for their care and compassion during Mary's final days. Also, thank you to her staff and friends at Island Shores for making her feel so at home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019