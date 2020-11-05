Mary Jane Rother (nee Hoffmann)
Manchester, MO - Mary Jane Rother (nee Hoffmann), age 86, passed away peacefully from this world surrounded by her loving family in Manchester, Missouri after a short battle with cancer. Prior to moving to Missouri in early 2020, she had been a lifelong resident of Appleton, Wisconsin, having lived on N. Owaissa Street for over 60 years.
Mary was born March 21, 1934 in New Holstein, WI. She graduated from Chilton High School in 1952. In 1954 she married Melvin Rother and they moved to Appleton in 1957. Mary kept busy raising their three children, until 1972 when she and Mel purchased the Richmond Street Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Store. Mary and Mel owned and operated up to three Baskin-Robbins stores over the next 30 years until finally retiring in 2003. Mary experienced much joy as a result of her cooking expertise, her gardening around the house and the time that she spent with dear friends volunteering at St. Thomas More Parish. While Mary cherished her last days near immediate family in the St Louis area, she had deep appreciation for her numerous friends and family in the Appleton area who kindly kept in close contact with her throughout her illness.
She is survived by her loving husband Melvin, Manchester, MO; her daughters: Lynda (Ross) Klarner of Manchester, MO and Lisa (Dan) Richter of Rio Rancho, NM; her grandchildren: Andrea (Aaron) Patton of Pacific, MO, Brooke (John) Garner of De Soto, MO, Richard (Katie) Klarner of St. Peters, MO, Katrina Rondeau of Leyton, UT, Ashley Rondeau of Albuquerque, NM, Jon Richter of Rio Rancho, NM; her great grandchildren: Alison, Emma, Megan and Julie Patton, Austin and Kevin Garner, and Theodore Klarner ; her sisters Katie VanderPutten, Bernice Kraus, and a brother George (Judy) Hoffmann; a brother-in- law, Ronnie Freund and his wife Marian; and many nieces and nephews, and countless friends - many of whom were part of the St. Thomas More Parish community in Appleton, where her and Melvin were charter members since 1965.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eleanor (Pitzen) Hoffmann; a son, Gary Rother; a son-in-law, Paul Rondeau; sisters: Celeste Hoffmann, Alice Kiesner, Anita Schomisch, and Betty Freund; and her in-laws: Henry Kiesner, Robert VanderPutten, Wayne Schomisch, and Ralph Krause.
Mary was looking forward to the wedding of her great granddaughter, Emma to Mitchell Bergsma in March of 2021 and the birth of her 8th great grandchild to Richard and Katie in April of 2021.
Mary's family would like to thank Mikki and Marquita from VITAS Hospice and Father Jim Holbrook at St Joseph's Parish in Manchester for the kind help and family support they have shown to Mary.
Services: A mass of Christian burial will tentatively be held in July of 2021 at St. Thomas More Parish in Appleton. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
.