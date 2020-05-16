Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jilek Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jilek Roberts Obituary
Mary Jilek Roberts

Appleton - On May 7th 2020, Mary Jilek Roberts, age 84, passed away. She was proceeded in death by her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Otto Jilek and her husband the late Mr. Daniel Roberts. Survivors include her older brother Mr. R. Fritz Jilek, of Appleton Wis. and her younger brother Mr. James Jilek, of Madison Alabama. She is also survived by a step-daughter, Mrs. Rick(Kim) Franzke, of Kaukauna Wis.

She had been a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Grand Chute at the time of her passing. According to the staff at Brookdale her sense of humor will be missed. A graduate of Appleton High School she worked as a bookkeeper for Sherwin Williams paint, Allied Travel, and Roberts Flooring. Burial will be at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are pending. Wichmann-Fargo Funeral is handling the arrangements. In lieu of any flowers donations to Wisconsin , DePere Wis. would be welcome.

She is now in the hands of the Father.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent