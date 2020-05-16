|
|
Mary Jilek Roberts
Appleton - On May 7th 2020, Mary Jilek Roberts, age 84, passed away. She was proceeded in death by her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Otto Jilek and her husband the late Mr. Daniel Roberts. Survivors include her older brother Mr. R. Fritz Jilek, of Appleton Wis. and her younger brother Mr. James Jilek, of Madison Alabama. She is also survived by a step-daughter, Mrs. Rick(Kim) Franzke, of Kaukauna Wis.
She had been a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Grand Chute at the time of her passing. According to the staff at Brookdale her sense of humor will be missed. A graduate of Appleton High School she worked as a bookkeeper for Sherwin Williams paint, Allied Travel, and Roberts Flooring. Burial will be at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are pending. Wichmann-Fargo Funeral is handling the arrangements. In lieu of any flowers donations to Wisconsin , DePere Wis. would be welcome.
She is now in the hands of the Father.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 16 to May 17, 2020