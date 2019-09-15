Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Vanderloop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Vanderloop


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Katherine Vanderloop Obituary
Mary Katherine Vanderloop

Little Chute - Mary K. Vanderloop, age 87, of Little Chute, went to her eternal peace surrounded by her family on September 14, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1931, daughter of the late Kate and Ted "Boots" Lamers. Mary married George "Photo" Vanderloop on May 1, 1954 at St. John Catholic Church, Little Chute. Together they have celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage.

Mary graduated from St. John's High School, class of 1950. She was her mother's helper for 30 years at Lamers Tea Room. Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years and a life time member of St. Johns. She enjoyed volunteering at the Red Cross and at River View for 15 years. Above all else, Mary loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and Nana.

Mary is survived by her husband, George "Photo" Vanderloop; children: Kris (Jerry) Kerkhoff, Todd (Lori) Vanderloop, Katy (Roger) Court and Tom Vanderloop; grandchildren: Molly (Ross) Johnson, Ted (Stephanie) Kerkhoff, Matt Kerkhoff, Katherine (Kevin) Vander Zanden, Andy (Amy) Vanderloop, Robert (Melissa) Vanderloop, Cindy (special friend, Zach) Vanderloop, Paul (Sam) Court, Jane (Ronn) Elliott, Brian (Becca) Vanderloop, Traci Vanderloop and Kevin (special friend, Bekah) Vanderloop. 14 great grandchildren and two on the way; a sister, Jane (Ronald "Fritz") Jilek; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Richard) Wyngaard; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Boots and Kate Lamers; father and mother-in-law, George and Marjorie Vanderloop; and a sister-in-law, Pat (Jack) Hermsen.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating and assisted by Deacon Vincent DeGroot. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Vanderloop family would like to extend a special thank you to Aunt Jane and Uncle Fritz for the countless delicious meals on wheels and to Sue Van Camp and Charlie for the compassionate care given to our mom. Also, to the entire staff of Ascension/St. Elizabeth Hospital for the wonderful care given to mom and our family during her final days. God brings special people into our lives at just the right times.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent