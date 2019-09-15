|
|
Mary Katherine Vanderloop
Little Chute - Mary K. Vanderloop, age 87, of Little Chute, went to her eternal peace surrounded by her family on September 14, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1931, daughter of the late Kate and Ted "Boots" Lamers. Mary married George "Photo" Vanderloop on May 1, 1954 at St. John Catholic Church, Little Chute. Together they have celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage.
Mary graduated from St. John's High School, class of 1950. She was her mother's helper for 30 years at Lamers Tea Room. Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years and a life time member of St. Johns. She enjoyed volunteering at the Red Cross and at River View for 15 years. Above all else, Mary loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and Nana.
Mary is survived by her husband, George "Photo" Vanderloop; children: Kris (Jerry) Kerkhoff, Todd (Lori) Vanderloop, Katy (Roger) Court and Tom Vanderloop; grandchildren: Molly (Ross) Johnson, Ted (Stephanie) Kerkhoff, Matt Kerkhoff, Katherine (Kevin) Vander Zanden, Andy (Amy) Vanderloop, Robert (Melissa) Vanderloop, Cindy (special friend, Zach) Vanderloop, Paul (Sam) Court, Jane (Ronn) Elliott, Brian (Becca) Vanderloop, Traci Vanderloop and Kevin (special friend, Bekah) Vanderloop. 14 great grandchildren and two on the way; a sister, Jane (Ronald "Fritz") Jilek; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Richard) Wyngaard; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Boots and Kate Lamers; father and mother-in-law, George and Marjorie Vanderloop; and a sister-in-law, Pat (Jack) Hermsen.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating and assisted by Deacon Vincent DeGroot. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Vanderloop family would like to extend a special thank you to Aunt Jane and Uncle Fritz for the countless delicious meals on wheels and to Sue Van Camp and Charlie for the compassionate care given to our mom. Also, to the entire staff of Ascension/St. Elizabeth Hospital for the wonderful care given to mom and our family during her final days. God brings special people into our lives at just the right times.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019