Mary "Mimi" Kuether Eldredge
Orleans, MA - Born Mary Milsom Mory on March 18th, 1920 in Appleton Wisconsin, she graduated from Vassar College in 1941 and served as a WAVE in WWII before settling in Neenah Wisconsin where she married Martin (Marty) Kuether and raised 3 children.
She moved to East Orleans in 1977 where she married Stanley Eldredge, then across to the Bay side in 1986 where she lived happily surrounded by a series of cats, dogs and close friends.
She was a member of the Orleans United Methodist church, a familiar face at Snow Library, took her Scrabble games seriously, played the piano, managed email quite well and was actively involved in politics and environmental issues throughout her life.
She loved big storms, a well-built fire in the fireplace and always knew when high tide was. As a life-long gardener she was looking forward to springtime and had plans to return home where her many bird feeders were always kept full.
Mimi was predeceased by her parents Karl and Milsom (Gaga) Mory and her sister Barbara (Bobby). She is survived by her children Karl Kuether of Gardner NC, John Andrew (Andy) Kuether of Northampton MA, Jenny Beckman (Kuether) of Eagle CO, four grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her nieces Barbara Mory Wrase (Gilbert) of Neenah WI and Susie Cochran (Gilbert) of Oracle AZ.
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic a private memorial in Orleans will be held at the convenience of family and friends; interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah Wisconsin next to her parents.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020