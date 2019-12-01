|
|
Mary Kunstman
Appleton - Mary Lou Kunstman, age, 92 died on Nov 29th, 2019 at Brewster Village. Mary was born in Byrwin, IL on May 27, 1927 to the late John and Mary (Egan) De Caro. Mary attended St Patrick's Grade School and later graduated from Menasha High School. Mary wed Kennth J. Kunstman after he left the US Marine Corp on April 3, 1948. She became a full time mother and raised a family of nine. Later she worked at JC Penney for 33 years. She retired when she was 75. She loved spending time with her Grand and Great-Grand children. She enjoyed knitting, a cup of hot coffee and danish every morning. She was an avid collector of butterflies. She will be sadly missed by her family.
Mary is survived by her:
Sons and Daughters: Dan Kunstman (Lynne) Neenah, John Kunstman (Karen) Appleton , Mary Blair (Bob), Winneconne, Ann Elias (Mike), Appleton, Lorie Kunstman, Appleton, Garry Kunstman, (Lori) Appleton, Karen Laux, (Jim) Menasha, Donald Alberts (Son-in-law) Appleton, Pat Kunstman (Sister in law) Appleton. She is further survived by her Grand children: Joe Alberts(Kelly), Tammy Alberts (John), Jim Alberts (Jennifer), Tracy Keller (Shane), Amy Elias (Andy), Chad Blair, Holly Nissen (Ross) , Shaun Kunstman, Cathy Steffes (Jamie), Aaron Kunstman, Autumn Kunstman, Alyssa Kunstman, Andrew Kunstman, and many Great and Great Great-Grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded by death by her husband Kennth J. Kunstman, her son David, her Daughter Peggy Alberts, her parents Mary and John De Caro. Her brother and sister-in-law John & Irish De Caro. Brother-in-law Jerry Kunstman, Aunts Nell Maguire and Margaret Remmel.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home; 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM
We wish to thank the staff at Brewster Village for the wonderful care over the past year and Heartland Hospice for supporting us through this difficult time.
Mom, please let us know what you are wearing in Heaven!
Memorials and Masses are appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019