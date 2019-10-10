|
|
Mary Louise Boksa, age 94, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 under hospice care at Bethany Home in Waupaca, WI. She was born April 29, 1925 in the Town of Lind, Waupaca Co., WI; daughter of Lloyd and Minnie (Lehmann) Minton. Mary graduated from Waupaca High School. On January 27, 1944, she married Theodore "Ted" Boksa in Chicago, IL and together they shared 40 years of marriage before his passing on April 28, 1984.
While raising her family in Waupaca, Mary worked for many years at the family run Phillips 66 Service Station, the Waupaca School District as a bus driver, for Fleet Farm as a sales clerk, and as a CNA at Crystal House. She was a long-time member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and the Waupaca Senior Center, and enjoyed volunteering at the Strawberry Festival.
Mary is survived by her children, Kenneth (Judy) Boksa of Land O'Lakes, WI and Judy (Herb) Jewell of Poulsbo, WA; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Boksa of Daphne, AL; three grandchildren, Jim Boksa of Daphne, AL, Tracy (Tony) Haase of Weyauwega, WI, and Ted (Mary Ann) Boksa of Phelps, WI; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Minton of Oak Creek, WI and Mary Minton of Waupaca, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Minnie Minton; her husband, Ted Boksa; a son, Larry Boksa; and four siblings.
A Funeral Service will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Father Xavier Santiago will officiate. A visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lind Center Cemetery in the Town of Lind following the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family requests that memorials be made to the City of Waupaca Senior Center (memo: Mary Boksa Memorial), c/o Sara Reybrook, 407 School Street, Waupaca, WI 54981. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary touched the lives of many people over the decades.
She will be greatly missed and will always remain close by in our memories.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019