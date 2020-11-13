Mary L. Jensen
Wabeno - Mary Lou Jensen (Vanderhyden) of Wabeno, went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020 after a short hospitalization and illness. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Peter Jensen; children, Mark (Kelly) Phillips, Scott (Catherine) Phillips, Jeff Phillips, Jill (Eric) Leksander, Matt (Jody) Jensen, and Tom Jensen; brother, Robert (Sandy) Vanderhyden and foster brother, Richard Drexler; grandchildren, Jordan (Miranda) Phillips, Tayler (Kaela) Phillips, Lynlee (Matt) DeLeeuw, Bo Seager, Danielle Debruin, Jacob (Andria) Phillips, Chelsea (CJ) Phillips, Jensen (Stephen) Fredrick, Katelyn (Branden) Boney, Kendra Phillips, McKenna (Michael Kerscher) Jensen; great grandchildren, Grayson Niemuth, Fiona Fredrick, Adahlia Phillips, Toccoa DeLeeuw, Addison Phillips. Mary is also survived by many extended family members and friends who she has touched over the years in their own individual ways, and who have enriched her life with love.
She was preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Edna Vanderhyden, sisters Phyllis and Jean, foster sister Alice, brother-in-law Eugene Piontek, son-in-law David Seager and grandson (Little) David Seager.
She was a longtime member of St Ambrose Catholic Parish Wabeno Wisconsin and a fixture in the Wabeno Community cooking for many special occasions, wedding and funeral dinners over the years. Mary maintained a very long daily prayer list for many people, and watched or attended mass daily if she was at all able. She was a person of service and mercy to many people in their time of need. For many years, Mary provided in home nursing assistance to people in Wabeno. Mary loved family gatherings especially the holidays when she was able to have everyone home to cook for.
The family wishes to recognize the staff of Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo for making her passing as peaceful as she wished, their compassion was extraordinary in these very difficult times.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com