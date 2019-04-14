|
|
Mary L. Kainz
Appleton - Mary Lee Kainz, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning April 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1953 in Fon du lac, Wisconsin. Mary is the daughter of the late Carleton and Ethel (Nelson) Foley. She married Greg Kainz on April 12, 1980 and celebrated 39 wonderful years of marriage.
Mary worked for Arcadia Assisted Living Home Care as a CNA. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cribbage, seeing waterfalls, but most importantly she loved spending time with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Greg; their two children, daughter Kelly Kainz and son Christopher Kainz; two grandchildren, Ryan Lucier and Kaiya Kainz; sister, Peggy Babino and a brother Charles Foley; brother in law, Gary (Kay) Tobin and sisters in law, Tina (Wayne) Rohloff, Jean (Tom) Harvath; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend Karen Polus.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Donnie Foley; and a sister in law, Linda Kolanczyk.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton, WI with the Rev. Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00AM until the time of service.
Mary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton for all their loving care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019