Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kainz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Kainz


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. Kainz Obituary
Mary L. Kainz

Appleton - Mary Lee Kainz, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning April 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1953 in Fon du lac, Wisconsin. Mary is the daughter of the late Carleton and Ethel (Nelson) Foley. She married Greg Kainz on April 12, 1980 and celebrated 39 wonderful years of marriage.

Mary worked for Arcadia Assisted Living Home Care as a CNA. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cribbage, seeing waterfalls, but most importantly she loved spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Greg; their two children, daughter Kelly Kainz and son Christopher Kainz; two grandchildren, Ryan Lucier and Kaiya Kainz; sister, Peggy Babino and a brother Charles Foley; brother in law, Gary (Kay) Tobin and sisters in law, Tina (Wayne) Rohloff, Jean (Tom) Harvath; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend Karen Polus.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Donnie Foley; and a sister in law, Linda Kolanczyk.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton, WI with the Rev. Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00AM until the time of service.

Mary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton for all their loving care and compassion.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now