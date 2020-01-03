|
|
Mary L. Kronberg
Neenah - Mary L. Kronberg, age 81, of Neenah, passed away on Saturday, December 28 2019. She was born in Appleton, on December 13, 1938 to the late John and Mary (Gartzke) Sarnowski.
Mary was united in marriage to Al Kronberg on April 30, 1986 in Waupaca. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2014. She was a stay-at-home wife that watched over the house while husband Al drove truck. One of her most prized memories was when she recited her vows to Al at the Chapel of Little Hope in Waupaca, WI. She enjoyed motorcycle rides on their 1979 Harley Davidson, educating grandkids on the Bible, watching television programs such as NASCAR, and making delicious, hearty meals.
Mary is survived by her three children: Theresa Chase, Debbie Fleming, Timothy (Pattie) Johnson; two step-children: Todd Kronberg (Sheila), Troy Kronberg; 9 grandchildren: Jeremy and Jason Chase, Eric, Mike, Kevin, and Sherri Fleming, Chanse Kronberg, Kyra and Mitch Konrberg; and 6 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7 ,2020, at St Mary Catholic Church, 528 2nd Street, Menasha. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Clayton Cemetery following the service. For online condolences, please visit www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020