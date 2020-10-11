Mary L. Lenz-Schreiner
Menasha - Mary L. Lenz-Schreiner, age 75, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the eldest of 7 children born November 30, 1944, daughter of the late Clayton and Lillian (Tietz) Hopfensperger. Mary graduated from St. Mary High School in Menasha in 1962 at age 17 ½. The very next day she went to work at American Can Company.
Mary married David C. Lenz, Jr. in 1966. The next year she quit work to be a stay at home mother to Lisa and Steve. During those years, Mary cared for dozens of children in her own home. After raising the children, she went to work at the Menasha Police Department where she then retired in 2004 after 24 years of service.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, David, 1996. She then married Elroy "Herbie" Schreiner in 2005 and then moved to New Holstein where Mary volunteered some time to St. Vincent DePaul. After becoming sick they moved back to Menasha to be closer to her daughter and doctors.
Mary appreciated a clean and meticulous house and proudly kept a beautiful garden, inside and outside. She loved decorating for the various seasons. Mary loved spending time with Ryan and Emma and they were her pride and joy.
Mary is survived by her husband, Herbie Schreiner; a daughter, Lisa (Pat) Murray, Appleton; son, Steven, Green Bay; her grandchildren: Ryan and Emma Murray; two sisters: Lindell (Tom) Nabbefeld, Cindy (Tim) Hainer; two brothers: Bill Hopfensperger, David (Laura) Hopfensperger; a sister-in-law, Cindy Schmitz; nieces and nephews: Amy and Joy Nabbefeld, Michael (Amy) Hopfensperger, Emily Schmitz, Sarah Gross, Caity (Nick) Garbisch, Cassy and Carly Hainer, Kaley Hopfensperger, Kimberlee, Travis, Hopfensperger, Alyssa (Christine) Alcantar; and good friends, Carol and Mary.
Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Gross; and her brother, Mickey Hopfensperger.
A private graveside service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Menasha.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses of Ascension Hospice including: Jenny C., Laurie H., Kim and Darcy; the bath lady "Sonya"; and her Social Worker, Ann, for all their care and compassion.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com