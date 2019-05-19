Resources
Madison - Beloved friend Mary L. Veitenhans formally of Appleton, WI, age 85 passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. Mary moved to Madison after graduation and successfully operated her own business for many years. Mary enjoyed traveling and ballroom dancing; with Tango being her favorite dance. Services for Mary will be held in Madison in the coming weeks. Mary will be brought home to Appleton for her final resting place. Graveside service information still pending; time and place will be posted at a later date.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019
