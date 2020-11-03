1/1
Mary L. Winsted
1941 - 2020
Mary L. Winsted

Appleton - Mary L Winsted, of Appleton, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab after a lengthy battle with COPD. She was born on January 22, 1941 in Clintonville to the late Elder and Catherine (Brahan) Schnorr.

Mary worked at Zwicker Knitting Mills, Wisconsin Tissue, and in 2013 she finally retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital. She loved watching the Packers on Sundays. She also enjoyed playing sheepshead and bingo. At Rennes Mary was well known to watch the game show network all day.

Mary is survived by her daughters; Rhonda (Randy) Jahner and Lisa Winsted; grandchildren; Tim, Brad, Gage, Brooke, and Rachel; sister; Margaret Buchberger Kraus; and her very special black cat, Ellie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jerry and Pete.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab (especially the caregivers in the 200 block), and Ascension Hospice (Mackenzie, Anne, and Nancy) for the excellent care for Mary.

Due to Covid, no memorial service is planned at this time. To share a memory, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
