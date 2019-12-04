|
Mary Ellen (Abendroth) Laurin age 86, passed away peacefully at Parkview Health Center on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, after a short illness. She was born August 27, 1933, to the late Harry and Marion Abendroth of Neenah.
She was a graduate of Neenah High School, Class of 1951, and was united in marriage to the love of her life Spencer Louis Laurin of Menasha on January 3, 1953. They raised four children and had a full and vibrant life. She worked at Kimberly-Clark, retiring in 1995, as well as Catholic Social Services, and volunteered for many organizations including the Neenah Animal Shelter, Parkview Health Center, and St. Gabriel's Catholic Church.
Throughout her life Mary was very active, as a golfer, bowler and tennis player. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. She had wonderful times in her later years, enjoying family and friends and trips around Wisconsin. Mary was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved being part of family celebrations.
She had a strong love for her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. God helped her to find peace and meaning in her life. She realized that our life here on earth is short and we are here to follow God's plan for us and prepare for our eternal life.
She is survived by her four children Christine A. Cannon (Dan), Neenah; Scott S. Laurin, Neenah; Michelle A. Goehe (Tom), Watersmeet, MI, and Tim S. Laurin, Neenah. Grandchildren Joel Cannon (Erin), Erin Gillig (Jason), T.C. Goehe (Lauren), Beau Goehe (Trish), Laurin Borowski (Colton), Emma Laurin, Rachel Laurin, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Barb Schultz, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Spencer "Penner", brother-in-law Roland Laurin (Joyce), sister-in-law Marvel Hickey, and brother-in-law Dick Schultz.
A funeral service for Mary will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah.
Mary's love for her family, friends and faith fueled her spirit. She has passed in peace in the arms of our Savior, reunited with her love.
The family would like to thank the staff on Prairieside 2 at Parkview Health Center in Oshkosh for all their care and compassion they showed our mother.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019