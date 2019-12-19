Services
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Mary Singer
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mary Lee Singer Obituary
Mary Lee Singer

Larsen - Mary Lee (Donohue) Singer age 78, of Larsen, received her angel wings on Wednesday, December 11th 2019, and flew to heaven to be with her family, loved ones & friends that have passed before her where she is dancing. She is proceeded in death by her husband Ed who passed away September 8, 2019. She was born on January 4, 1941 in Waukegan, IL, the 2nd youngest of 12 children to the late John & Helen (Pias) Donohue.

She married Edward on February 24th & became an instant family with two children Debi & Eddie. Ed's first wife Jane Boyer passed away unexpected a couple years prior. Together Ed & Mary had three children, John, Helena & James. Mary Lee was such a kind hearted woman who would give you the shirt off her back. She had a heart of gold & was beautiful inside & out. She loved making flower arrangements, playing scrabble, cards, watching movies and spending time with her family & Grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, Debi (Steve) Buerger, Edward J. (Joyce) Singer III, John Singer, Helena (Richard) Jacyno, and James (Significant other, Brenda) Singer; grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Karisa Clark, Eddie IV, Kalen, Adam, John, Matt, Jennifer (James) Doolin, Valerie (Jack) Zwiers, Samantha, Alecia (special friend Ben) and Hunter (special friend Ally); sisters, Rosalie Henry and Sharon (John) McFarland and brother, Tom (Jan) Donohue; six great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

This horrible disease called dementia took part of you from us almost 4 years ago, but now you are at peace & pain free. We would personally like to thank all the amazing and wonderful staff at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh They are and will always be part of our family!!! While Mary Lee was at Theda Clark in hospice for the last couple days of her life, Anne and Kim came on their own time to visit her daily and even did her hair and nails; they put lotion on her and talked to her. A special thank you to Alecia & Samantha Singer for visiting Grandma in the ER and Jennifer Doolin for taking 3 days off to be with her Grandma before she passed because their families were out of state. Mary was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. She was a special lady with a beautiful soul. Mom, you will always be forever in our hearts!

A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held on Friday, Dec 27, from 5PM -7PM and on Saturday, Dec 28 from 9AM to 11AM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Interment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For information call, 847-244-1155.

We love you & miss you Mom!

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
postcrescent