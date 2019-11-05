Services
Mary Loescher
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
411 Florence Street
Ypsilanti, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church,
411 Florence Street
Ypsilanti, MI
Mary (Kurtz) Loescher


1924 - 2019
Mary (Kurtz) Loescher Obituary
Mary (Kurtz) Loescher

Ypsilanti, MI - Mary (Kurtz) Loescher, 95, of Ypsilanti, MI, passed away peacefully November 2, 2019 at The Gilbert Residence after her battle with Alzheimer's. Mary was born in Neenah, Wisconsin on April 5, 1924 to the late Izetta and Belvin Kurtz. She married Karl Loescher on December 29, 1947 and he preceded her in death. Mary was a loving mother to five children, Janet (Thomas) Prouty of Gaithersburg, MD; Edward (Cindy) Loescher of Albuquerque, NM; Margaret (Mark) Stanish of Niles, MI; Robert Loescher of Farmington Hills, MI; George (Amy) Loescher of Ypsilanti, MI. Mary was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mary was very active in her church and community, she had a heart for the poor, elderly and marginalized. She was active in the American Legion, Amvets, Elk's Club, the Altar Rosary society at her church, Camp Fire Girls and many other organizations. She loved to travel, was a wonderful seamstress, knitter and baker and was always open to learning something new. Mary enjoyed playing bridge, going to bingo with her friends and a good game of solitaire. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 411 Florence Street, Ypsilanti, Michigan with Fr. Dan Westermann, Celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday morning at 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
