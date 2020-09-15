Mary Lou NiemuthWaupaca - Mary Lou Niemuth passed away on September 13, 2020. She was Born in Chicago on October 31st, 1927 the daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Shelburn) Patrykus. Mary Lou is survived by siblings, Joan (Max) Moates, Tucson, AZ; Ruth Frohmader, Camp Douglas, WI; Edward (Amelia) Patrykus, El Paso, TX; Dave (Marlis) Patrykus Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Fred Patrykus (Mary Sherwin) Wisconsin Rapids, WI; James (Dinah) Patrykus Bloomington, MN; Kathryn (Jamshid) Javenbahkt, Denver, CO. Grandchild Elizabeth (Jesse) Crain, Appleton; Shelly Babino, Little Chute; Great Grandchildren Josh Meronek, Waupaca; Finn Crain, Appleton; Jordan Meronek, Gabby Fitzsimmons, Little Chute; Chirstien Fitzsimmons, New Lisbon, WI and 57 nieces, nephews, & great nieces and nephews.Memorial Service will be on Saturday September 26th at 4:00 pm at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. Visitation from 2 until time of memorial. In Leu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.