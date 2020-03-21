Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schmitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Schmitzer


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Schmitzer Obituary
Mary Lou Schmitzer

Neenah - Mary Lou Schmitzer is celebrating her 94th birthday with the angels after passing away peacefully at her home on March 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family; devoted children William (Jean) Schmitzer of Rice Lake, daughter Kathryn Ann Keddell and adoptive daughter Cheryl Koepke of Neenah, and her best grandson Kyle (April) Keddell of New London. We will miss her greatly.

Mary Lou was born on March 20, 1926 and was a life-long resident of Neenah-Menasha. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and the cornerstone of our family. She was a faithful Catholic, a strong believer in the power of prayer, had an Irish twinkle in her eye, and lived each day to its fullest.

She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Peggy Stelpflug of Auburn, Alabama, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. We thank Affinity Hospice for their support. Per Mary Lou's wishes there will be a private service. Those planning an expression of sympathy can consider contributing to a . Please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence for Mary Lou's family.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent