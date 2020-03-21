|
Mary Lou Schmitzer
Neenah - Mary Lou Schmitzer is celebrating her 94th birthday with the angels after passing away peacefully at her home on March 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family; devoted children William (Jean) Schmitzer of Rice Lake, daughter Kathryn Ann Keddell and adoptive daughter Cheryl Koepke of Neenah, and her best grandson Kyle (April) Keddell of New London. We will miss her greatly.
Mary Lou was born on March 20, 1926 and was a life-long resident of Neenah-Menasha. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and the cornerstone of our family. She was a faithful Catholic, a strong believer in the power of prayer, had an Irish twinkle in her eye, and lived each day to its fullest.
She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Peggy Stelpflug of Auburn, Alabama, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. We thank Affinity Hospice for their support. Per Mary Lou's wishes there will be a private service. Those planning an expression of sympathy can consider contributing to a . Please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence for Mary Lou's family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020