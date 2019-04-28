Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 Lawrence St.
Appleton, WI
Liturgy
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 Lawrence St.
Appleton, WI
Mary Lou Vice Obituary
Mary Lou Vice

Appleton, Wisconsin - Mary Lou Vice (Van Zummeren), 72 years, was called to the house of the Lord at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah, Wisconsin, after a 61 year long battle with LUPUS. She was born to Irving and Florence Van Zummeren (Plier) in Appleton, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Xavier High School. Dennis and Mary Lou Vice were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton, Wisconsin. Dennis will miss his bride of 51 years.

Mary Lou worked in the billing department at H. C. Prange in Appleton and Wausau, Wisconsin. She later became vice-president at L&M Transport in Chilton, Wisconsin and was part owner of a Ben Franklin Five and Dime Store in Walsenburg, Colorado. Mary Lou was a founding member of the Central Illinois Chapter of the American LUPUS Society. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, tile rummy and reading books to the elderly at nursing homes. Mary Lou looked forward to long trips to many National Parks and walking her dog, "Boomer". She had a special spot in her heart for her son, Tim and grandson, Ryan and her new dog "Buddy".

Mary Lou will be missed by her husband Dennis Vice, son Tim (Monica) Vice and their son Ryan Vice of Watertown, Wisconsin, sisters Alice (Terry) Grogan Shawano, Wisconsin, Jean (Dan) Eggert of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Peg (Chuck) Monn of Gillett, Wisconsin, brothers Dave (Joy) Van Zummeren of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Jim (Pat) Van Zummeren of Stafford, Virginia, Irv (Maggie) Van Zummeren of Belleville, Illinois, sisters-in-law Pat Van Zummeren of Waupaca, Wisconsin, Pat La Count of New Holstein, Wisconsin and Carol (Patrick) McGrady of New Holstein, Wisconsin, aunts Babe (Wayne) Tietze, Esther (Herb) Lichtenberg, and Ethal (Tom) Martin. Further survived by six nieces, 15 nephews, 18 grand-nieces, 14 grand-nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Irv and Florence Van Zummeren, brother Joe Van Zummeren, sister-in-law Olivia Van Zummeren, father and mother-in-law Irv and Lee Vice, and brother-in-law Jim La Count.

A Funeral Liturgy for Mary Lou will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 Lawrence St., Appleton. Private inurnment. Family and friends may gather, at the Church, from 9:00 am until time of Liturgy.

Mary has one last word to all LUPUS patients: "Never give up!". "When I got married the doctors told me I would not live 10 years."

Special thanks to all nurses who showed special love for Mary.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
