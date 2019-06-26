|
|
Mary Lydia Veitenhans
Appleton - Mary Lydia Veitenhans passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. After relocating from Appleton, WI to Madison, Mary owned and operated her own beauty salon for over 20 yrs. Mary enjoyed both traveling and ballroom dancing; she combined both passions into one by taking numerous dance cruises throughout the years. Mary was an active member of both the Red Hat Ladies and Tops Club. Please join us for short grave side service to be held July 2, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Josephs Cemetery Appleton, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019