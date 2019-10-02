Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. O'Connor Obituary
Mary M. O'Connor

Appleton - Mary Magdalene O'Connor, age 90, of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

The celebration of Mary's life will be held at 4:00 PM at Wichmann Fargo Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing, Wisconsin, with Rev. Carl Schmitt officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.

For more information or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent