Mary M. O'Connor
Appleton - Mary Magdalene O'Connor, age 90, of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
The celebration of Mary's life will be held at 4:00 PM at Wichmann Fargo Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing, Wisconsin, with Rev. Carl Schmitt officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.
For more information or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019