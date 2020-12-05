Mary P. (Noble) Jacobson
Appleton - Mary P. (Noble) Jacobson died from COVID-19, November 29, 2020 at Willow Lane Assisted Living just weeks before her 84th birthday. Mary was a kindhearted, sweet soul and a blessing to all who knew her. She loved people, friends and strangers alike. Her mother's hot fudge sauce, potato salad, spontaneous singing, corny one liners, gracious laughter, music on the stereo, concerts, the Guthrie Theatre, red Chevrolets and lipstick kisses are some of the memories we associate with Mary. Reading was a passion of hers, fueling her vast vocabulary and making her a formidable Scrabble opponent. Mary enjoyed fashion and always had her hair "just so", accessorizing with earrings and jewelry topped off with lipstick and a spritz of Estee Lauder perfume. The staff at Willow Lane always made sure that Mary looked her best, even at the end.
Mary worked at NSP (Xcel Energy) until she retired and it was here that she made lifelong, and true friends. She was involved in her church and valued the fellowship and friendships made at the Minnehaha Chapter No. 37 Order of the Eastern Star. She previously was an active member of the Minneapolis Women's Club and a docent at the Godfrey House.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Duke), sister-in-law (Tracey) and husband Lloyd (Jake). She is survived by her nephew Carter (Carol) Noble, nieces Carla Noble and Neena (Mel) Brandl, step-daughters Cathy (Gary) Brunner and Deb (Chuck) Wallick, step-grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and their children as well as many faithful, loving friends.
Mary was compassionately cared for by the loving staff at Willow Lane these past 4 years, angels here on earth with the grateful assistance of Heartland Hospice the last week of her life. Mary brought much joy into all our lives and she will be sorely missed.
Remembrances can be made to Willow Lane Assisted Living 850 W. Elsner Ln. Appleton, WI 54913, the Alzheimer's Association
, or to a charity helping "the least of these" at this challenging time of Covid-19. In light of current Covid concerns a celebration of life service will be held next summer in Minneapolis. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.