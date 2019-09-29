|
|
Mary Pat Thomson
Sherwood - 79 God called her home to His Kingdom on Thursday September 26, 2019. Born September 21, 1940 in Neenah to Martin & Lillian (Van Evenhoven) Thyssen. She graduated from St. Mary High School in 1958, continuing her education in the UW system.
Mary Pat married her lifetime sweetheart, Carl Thomson on October 1, 1960 at St. Margaret Mary Parish, Neenah. He preceded her to heaven on June 14, 2019.
She was employed in Human Services; she initiated the Outagamie County Benefit Specialist position; provided case management in the Hmong Refugee Resettlement Program and started the Senior Connection at the Thompson Community Center.
While living for 30 years in Appleton, she was a communion distributor and played in the Bells of St. Mary Choir. In retirement, she and Carl moved to Sherwood in 1997 where she was involved in various ministries at Sacred Heart Parish. She enjoyed volunteering at ThedaCare Hospice, Appleton Public Library, Friends of High Cliff and was a Master Gardener with the Paper Valley Garden Club. Mary Pat was a proud, long-term, committed caseworker at LEAVEN. As an active committee member serving on various Boards, she advocated to ensure quality of life for others, most recently serving those with dementia in the Fox Valley Memory Project.
As avid world travelers, they loved the adventures and various cultures; and she was proud of her Dutch heritage. Everyone enjoyed her company, her loving, accepting spirit and cheerful outgoing personality. She always looked for the positive and had the ability to determine the reality of various situations. She felt extremely fortunate to have many special friends. Her immediate and extensive family were very important to her. She couldn't go anywhere that she didn't bump into a friend or relative. She was proud of being the ultimate "people collector".
Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline (Dennis) Ehlers, son, Paul (Brenda) Thomson; Grandchildren: Andrea (Beau) Diloreto, Matthew (Alissa Brockman), Rachel (Daniel) Haugly, Mitchell, Selenna and Maria Thomson; her in-laws: Mrs. Roy Thomson, Victor Petersen, Jim Boyle, David Mueller plus innumerable other relatives, many of who remain lifelong friends.
Mary Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl and a sister Jean Mueller.
Thank all the supportive, loving God-like friends who were there for Mary Pat in her cancer journey. Thank you to St. Paul's Home and Hospice, her family is immensely grateful for their love and care of both of their parents.
A funeral service for Mary Pat will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at SAINT JOHN - SACRED HEART PARISH, N369 Military Road, Sherwood, with Fr. Michael Betley officiating. Friends may visit the family directly at church on Wednesday from 9 - 11 am. Mary Pat and Carl will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Appleton. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Paul's LEAVEN or the Fox Valley Memory Project.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019