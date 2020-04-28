|
|
Mary Plamann
Appleton - Mary Plamann, 90, peacefully passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton. She was born February 21, 1930, a daughter of the late William and Della (Gonnering) Moser. On July 30, 1949 she was united in marriage to Paul Plamann. Mary was a member of St. Thomas More Parish.
Mary was born and raised on a farm in Freedom, she appreciated and enjoyed hard work, animals, nature and family. She was a dedicated wife and mother; with a strong Catholic faith. Mary loved going to her boys, grandchildren and great grandchildren's events, holidays or any event that brought the family together. She enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, playing cribbage and Sheepshead, and dancing polkas, Mary and Paul liked going to the cottage in Suamico, boating, snowmobiling and relaxing in the company of many friends. The P&M Fun Club activities were always something they looked forward to and have many wonderful memories. Their trips to the condo in Mississippi with Dewitts were always a highlight.
Mary is survived by her children: Ron Plamann, Dan (Gail) Plamann, Carl (Tammy) Plamann, Steve (Tani) Plamann; grandchildren: Alissa (Mark) Roe, Nick (Beth) Plamann, Cole (Erin) Plamann, Dillon (Ali) Plamann, Hunter Plamann, Heather (Levi) Gibler; 9 great grandchildren; sister Jen Voster; brother in laws: Richard Plamann and Roger (Judy) Plamann; sisters in law Rosie Moser and Deloris Moser. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Plamann; baby daughter; son Kenneth Plamann; brothers: Bill Moser, Ralph Moser, Loyd Moser; sisters in law: Joyce Plamann, Myrtle Van DerHay, Lucile Moser; brothers in law: Don Van DerHay, Merve Weynberg, Ernie Voster.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Mary's immediate family will be held at 1p.m. on Friday May 1, 2020 at St. Thomas More. Relatives and friends can join the Mass via streaming on the Valley Funeral Home Facebook page. A family Interment service will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
A special thank you to Willow Lane Assisted Living, Heartland, and Appleton Retirement Community for their compassionate care and kindness to the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020