Mary R. Lowney
Appleton - Mary R. Lowney, age 86 of Appleton, passed away at Country Villa in Freedom, with her family at her side, on Friday, August 14, 2020. Mary was born on September 6, 1933 in Clintonville, daughter of the late Peter and Agnes (Becker) Popeck. She attended St. Rose Catholic School and graduated from Clintonville High School. Mary worked at FWD in Clintonville prior to her marriage to Roger Lowney, whom she met at Club 45. Mary and Roger were married at St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville on July 16, 1960.
While raising her family, Mary fostered many children, especially infants. She spent many years volunteering for her home parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Appleton Homeless Shelter. In their retirement years, Mary and Roger enjoyed being "snow birds" and spending time on the Gulf Coast.
Mary is survived by her children: Dale Lowney, Shari (Mike) Konkol and Terri (Rob) Casper; her daughter-in-law, Sheri Lowney; 10 grandchildren: Chris, Travis, Trisha, Jayme, Samantha, Stephanie and Bo; great-grandchildren: Trinity, Jordin, Emma, Ari, Westin, Tahlia, Bennett, Wyatt, Winston and Odin. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Rosie Popeck and Irene Lowney. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her son, Tim, and siblings, Jack and Joe Popeck and Dorothy Olson.
Due to the current health situation, private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020. The service will be live streamed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page at that time. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Country Villa in Freedom for all the special time that they spent with our mother. It meant the world to her and to us. We are so grateful.