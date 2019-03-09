|
Mary R. Tellock
Neenah - Mary Ruth Tellock passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at the age of 67, after a long struggle with dementia. Mary was a wonderful woman who was loved and will be missed by many. Our "mama bear," as she was known by her children, and "Framma Mary," as she was known by her grandchildren, was an amazing mother, grandmother, friend to many, and eternal baker of bundt cakes.
Mary was born on October 22, 1951, in New London, and graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1970. She worked hard her entire life, from growing up on a farm, to working at Shopko while raising three children as a single mother, to working at TruValue Hardware in Menasha for many years. Mary enjoyed traveling when she could and spent time in her younger years exploring Europe, and also took a favorite trip to Japan.
In her free time you could often find her in her garden, growing vegetables, flowers, and her favorite jumping jack marigolds. When asked, "Mary, Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow?" she would smirk and answer, "I can be!" She always had an open door, and her kitchen was often filled with friends and laughter. Mary had a special knack for knowing when others were in need, and gave comfort with a phone call, a warm touch, or a needed hug. Above all, she loved her grandchildren dearly and spent as much time with them as she could. In Mary's final years, she could still light up a room dancing to her favorite music.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Marilyn (Welch) and Roscoe Tellock, nephew Timothy McCann, brother-in-law Duane Cowling, family friend Rick Searles, special Aunt Eunice Timmons, and numerous other special aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her children; John (Jessica) Heath, Rebecca (James) Anderson and Kathryn (Chris) Rhodes; grandchildren Blake, Jaden, Davison, and Evelyn; siblings Carol (Rick) Gerhke, Linda (Jim) Kelley, Joy (Rick) McCann, Arthur (Marj) Tellock, Dick (Rosie) Tellock; aunt Edna Welch; good friend Lynn Searles and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, 1592. S. Oneida Street, on Sunday March 10 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Memorial service at 4:00 PM. Private interment at a later date. A memorial fund for a memorial garden in Mary's name is being established.
The family requests those attending the service to wear Mary's favorite color purple or your own favorite bright color.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019