Mary R. (Freund) Vogl
Kimberly - Mary R. Vogl, age 66, passed away on February 13, 2019. She was born to the late Joseph and Rose Ann (Schwanke) Freund on November 26, 1952 and graduated from Kimberly High School in 1973. Mary enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid Packer fan.
Mary is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years: John Vogl; her son Jason Vogl; a brother David (Marion) Freund of Glenview, Illinois; a sister: Jolene (Paul) Nielsen of Borth, Wisconsin; and a nephew Delon (Gia) Freund and their family of Chicago. She was preceded in death by a sister Linda (Wayne) Downing of Antioch, California and a niece Denise Cassatt of Eureka, California.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and physicians at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, as well as everyone at St. Elizabeth Hospital for all the wonderful care she received during her stays there.
In keeping with Mary's wishes, there will be no formal service. She will be buried privately at Highland Memorial Park.
For more information or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.hovcremation.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019