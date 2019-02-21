|
Mary Rodgers
New London - Mary M. Rodgers, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February, 20, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton. She was born on September 14, 1943, in New London, daughter of the late Gregory and Lucille (Schmidt) Charlesworth. On August 8, 1964, she was united in marriage to John Rodgers in New London. Mary was "Grandma" to many children in New London in addition to her own grandchildren. She loved baking and knitting for her loved ones. Mary enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
She is survived by her husband John; children: Jim (Chrissy) Rodgers, Meza, AZ, Kathy (Andy) Avgoulas, Hartland, Anne (Rich) Ferge, New London, Patty (Tony) Schuh, Appleton; grandchildren: Jessica Ferge, Brandon (Shaunna) Ferge, Ryan Ferge (significant other Brittany), Nick Rodgers, Jack Rodgers, Alex Avgoulas, Adam Avgoulas (significant other Alexandra), Steven (Tori) Blank, Mitchell (Adriana) Blank and Kimberly Schuh; great-granddaughter Taytum; brother, Jack (Pat) Charlesworth, Brookfield and sister, Ruth Ann (Roy) Hackbart, Hartland; two brothers-in-law, Bob Rodgers and Fred (Patty) Rodgers. Mary is further survived by her dearly-loved nieces and nephews, her coffee clutch, bridge club, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in-law, Dorothy and Foster Rodgers and a sister in-law, Doris Rodgers.
Funeral services for Mary will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Burial will be in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London. Visitation will be held on Friday at the CHURCH from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 21, 2019