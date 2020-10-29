Mary "Peg" SauerAppleton - Mary "Peg" Sauer passed away peacefully with her husband Robert by her side on Saturday, October 24 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born in Appleton on February 20, 1937. Dad was her rock and took outstanding care of her while her health was failing. Their unselfish love will always be a beautiful gift to our family. Mom and Dad will forever be our role models. People often asked Mom what her secret to being married for 63 years was, her answer was "Pick your Battles."Mom ran a tight ship when we were all growing up and you could often hear her say she should have raised chickens and sold the eggs instead of all these kids. She spent more time in the bleachers supporting all of our sports than she did in her living room.Mom loved all of our family gatherings and never wanted them to end. She always made enough food to "feed an army" and worried she'd run out before everyone had enough. No one was allowed to take a bite until we thanked God for our meal and the gathering of our family members.After raising all of us, Peg worked at St. Pat's Bookstore in Appleton. Dad and Mom retired in 1999 and enjoyed traveling.Peg is preceded in death by her father Roy Schuler, her mother Flora Frieders and her dad Ed Frieders; her brothers Fritz and Tim Frieders; her mother and father in law Violet and Robert Sauer, Sr; her brother -in -law Don Sauer and her sister- in- law Betty (Angell) Sauer. She is also preceded in death by her two daughters Ann Elizabeth and Amy Eileen Sauer.Peg is survived by her husband Robert, who she spent 63 wonderful years of married life with. Her children: Ellen Sauer/Special friend Nancy; Mark and Ellen Sauer (Lesley/Mike Stockinger, Harper and Charlotte Stockinger; Teresa/Tony Stephanic, Tony and Jacob Stephanic); Tracy and Carl Rocque (Kyle/Alyssa Rocque, Riley and Macy Rocque; Ryan/Nicole Rocque; Grant Rocque); Julie/Jerry Moehn (Nicholas Moehn and Eric Moehn); Scott Sauer/Special friend Karyn; (Rob/Alissa Sauer; and Chris Sauer); Jill/Paul Ellsworth (Sam Ellsworth and Myah Ellsworth); Deb McCue (Sauer) Keiran McCue, Tessa McCue, and Will McCueShe is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mom never had a sister, but was readily loved by all of dad's sisters like they were her own.Mom would have loved to have all of her friends and family with her at her funeral, but due to Covid-19, it has to be an immediate family event. Our family gathering will begin at 11:00 a.m. on November 7 at St. Joseph Church in Appleton.In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Jude's Hospital and the Make a Wish Foundation in her name. Both of them were near and dear to mom's heart.