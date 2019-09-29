|
Mary (Ann) Pat Schiller passed away with family by her side on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the age of 81 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in De Pere. She was born in Minnesota to the late Cornelius and Henrietta (Sanderfoot) Sweere. She married Ron Sengstock and they had 2 daughters Susan and Cindy. She later married LaVern Schiller and they had a daughter Mary Ann. Her faith was a very important part of her life becoming a born again Christian in the late 1970's. She worked as an in home caregiver for over 30 years retiring in 2008 when she moved back to Wisconsin after living in Arizona for almost 20 years. She enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, Green Bay Packers, word search puzzles, playing cards, and let's not forget shopping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Susan (Chris) Loch of Green Bay, Cindy (Sharon) Sengstock of Little Suamico and Mary Ann Schiller of Florida. She is further survived by 3 grandchildren: Shannon (Chris), Tyler (Cheyenne) and Jack, all of Florida; foster grandchildren: Angela (Abel) and Julia (Aaron) of Green Bay; 4 great grandchildren all in Florida and 13 foster great grandchildren all of Green Bay; sisters: Evie Daul of VA and Pat Murphy of Appleton, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, She is preceded in death by her parents, Sister: Elaine Ebben, Brother: Orvile, and Brothers-in-law: Albert Ebben and Karl Daul.
Visitation will be held on Monday September 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Monday September 30, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Valley Funeral Home Located at 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton WI, 54911. Pastor Don Olsen will officiate. Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established per family's wishes.
Family would like to thank all the angels at Heartland Hospice and Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Lakeland, Birch Creek Assisted Living and all the wonderful caregivers she had over the 4 years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019