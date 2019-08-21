|
Mary Schmitz Geiger
Menasha - Mary Schmitz Geiger, age 64 of Menasha, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Family and friends are invited to a gather to remember Mary on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Star of Hope Chapel at Highland Memorial Park, located at 3131 N. Richmond Street in Appleton. The gathering is planned from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM. For more information or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 21, 2019