Mary Sturtevant
Appleton, Wisconsin - Mary Francis Wood Sturtevant, 87, passed away April 13, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by her family: Jane, Gary, Tracy, Sturtevant; Alex and Chelsea Sturtevant and Dylan Sturtevant. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, son Brian, sisters Elizabeth MacDonald and Peggy Greivell.
Mary served on the Outagamie County Board for many years. She was most proud of her work on the Solid Waste committee.
Mary was passionate about the world around us. She was a great fan of John Muir and consequently she was able to convey her passion to hundreds of school children at the Mosquito Hill Nature Center. She volunteered there for over 20 years and loved every minute of it!
She was married to Donald George Sturtevant for 55 years and they had a marriage filled with adventure. They enjoyed many travels although mom preferred to stay close to home. She was an avid camper and enjoyed life at the Moshawquit Lake cottage. She always said "15 min after arrival the entire mood of the trip changed and the family would be at peace". These were her favorite moments with her family.
In her later years she enjoyed teaching and playing Bridge with her friends. She also enjoyed visits by her "grand dogs" Charlie and Jasper.
A memorial service with be conducted Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 am, First Congregational Church of Appleton, WI. At the family's request donations should be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 18, 2019