Mary TessenNew London - Mary Catherine Jamison Tessen passed away at Trinity Terrace, St. Joseph Residence on December 2, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born June 24, 1919, in Greenville, Wisconsin, the oldest daughter of Robert Culbertson Jamison and Nellie Gartlin. She has 5 sisters and one brother. Mary married James Lawrence Tessen on October 8, 1941. They had 3 sons, Robert, Dennis, and John. Mary was a wife and mother first to her family. She was active in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville, for many years, including much volunteering as a member of the Christian Mothers of the parish. She later became a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London. Mary was always ready to help others. She and Jim gave shelter, food, and clothing to others in need, like the family across the street whose house caught fire. They constantly gave fresh fruit and vegetables from their large garden to neighbors, family, and friends. Mary was a breast cancer survivor.She is survived by one sister, Rita Petit, of Appleton, son Robert and his wife Gail of Bryan, Texas, son John and his wife Diane of Appleton, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and one brother, her husband, and her second son, Dennis.The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Residence and Trinity Terrace, in New London, for their care of Mary.Services for Mary Tessen will be a private service at Cline and Hanson Funeral Home in New London, in consideration of hoping to prevent any spread of the Covid Virus. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Hortonville, Wisconsin.In lieu of flowers, consideration should be given to making a contribution in her name to services to feed the hungry.