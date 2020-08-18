Maryann GabrielsonNew London - Maryann Gabrielson, age 85 of New London, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Maryann was born on February 19, 1935 to the late Gordon and Annabell (Henke) Davis. She was united in marriage to Clarence Gabrielson on December 13, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1982. Maryann worked at Simmons Juvenile Products in New London for 23 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, playing cards and having a cold beer with friends.Maryann is survived by her children, Sue (Dan) Mason and Phyllis (Steve) Durig; grandchildren, Shane (Melissa) Batlthazor and Jeremy (LeeAnn Wright) Lederhaus and siblings, Don (Rose) Davis, Marcella (Tom) Kelly, Monica (Bill) Samson, Marleen (David) Ross, Marceeda Stilp and Matillida (significant other Dave Burton) Hall. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Maryann was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Delwin, David, Dwight "Butch" and 4 sisters, Marge, Marie, Martha and Moreen.The funeral service for Maryann will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.