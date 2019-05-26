Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
222 E. Fremont St.
Appleton, WI
Maryann Hackel

Appleton - Maryann T. Hackel, age 76, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in Seymour on November 30, 1942, daughter to the late Clarence and Martha (Roovers) Hackel. Maryann worked at Appleton Papers for over 42 years and was a long-time member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton.

She is survived by her siblings: James (Jean) Hackel and Rosemary (Duane) Hanson; sister-in-law, Mary Hackel. She is further survived by her friend, Mary (Gino) Hughes and Cordane Hughes along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Maryann was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Hackel and her long-time friend, Nancy Webster.

The memorial mass for Maryann will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (222 E. Fremont St., Appleton) with Fr. Jon Thorsen officiating.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019
